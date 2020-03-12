Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ravinder Heer has been found guilty of manslaughter

A man has been convicted of killing a father after a "possessive rage over his ex-partner got the better of him".

Ravinder Heer, 37, turned up at his ex-partner's house and stabbed Dale Grice, 32, in Kingstanding, Birmingham, early on 7 September.

Mr Grice tried to defuse the situation at the property when he was attacked by Heer who was drunk, police said.

Heer, from Walsall, was found guilty of manslaughter and will be sentenced on 3 April at Birmingham Crown Court.

He knew Mr Grice and stabbed him after his "drunk and possessive rage over his ex-partner got the better of him", police said.

Heer, of Pimpernel Drive, then fled in his car.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dale Grice was stabbed and left on the road with fatal injuries, police said

In a statement Mr Grice's family said he "lived for his two daughters".

"Dale was the most loyal, hardworking and loving son, dad, grandson and friend anyone could ever meet. Dale was the funny one in the family.

"Dale always looked after his sisters by giving them money and helping them out."

