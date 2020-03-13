Image copyright Bianca Harvey/Birmingham St Patrick's Day Festival Image caption The sponsors said they want to help celebrate Irish heritage and the culture of Birmingham

Birmingham's St Patrick's Day parade and festival has been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, which started in 1952, attracts more than 100,000 visitors and claims to be the third largest of its kind in the world.

Festival chair Peter Connolly said it was an "unprecedented situation" but it would return later in the year.

Just last month, the event was saved from cancellation when new sponsors came forward.

'Belated celebration'

This year's theme was to be The Irish Quarter, named after the area of the city where the parade takes place.

Mr Connolly said: "We are devastated to share this news with you, however, we are committed to providing our city with a belated St Patrick's celebration that we can all be proud of later in the year.

He said organisers were "working through the ramifications" and would be back with an announcement "very soon".

Birmingham City Council stopped financially supporting the event in 2014, citing cuts by central government.

Companies Chasetown Civil Engineers and Court Collaboration joined forces earlier this year to fund it after former sponsor Kiely Bros Ltd was unable to continue.

Ciaran Healy, director at The Old Crown pub in the city, which had been helping with fundraising efforts, said they were now waiting on instructions from the council and West Midlands Police.

"We want to do the right thing, so we are going to take advice," he said.

