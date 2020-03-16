Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Darren Round's injuries were consistent with an assault West Midlands Police says

A £10,000 reward has been offered in a bid to trace the killers of a man whose body was found in a canal.

Darren Round, 48, who was discovered near Masshouse Lane, Kings Norton, Birmingham, on 15 February, had sustained severe facial injuries.

Crimestoppers said Mr Round frequently went for canal walks and was filmed on CCTV hours before his death.

Police began a murder investigation last month, saying Mr Round's injuries were "consistent with assault".

Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for his death.

Mr Round left his home in Kings Norton, Birmingham, at 19:30 GMT on 14 February and was wearing a blue coat and carrying a rucksack on his back.

CCTV footage shows him walking along the canal close to Wharf Road Bridge towards Shannon Tunnel at about 12:40.

Crimestoppers said: "A local man, we know that Darren frequently went for walks along the canal network."

It said members of the public with information could "make all of the difference" to "get to the bottom of what happened on that fateful day" and "help get justice for Darren".

