Image caption Police were called to Belle Walk in Moseley at about 11:00 GMT

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two women who were stabbed to death in neighbouring houses.

Police said a 43-year-old woman was found with stab wounds in Belle Walk, Moseley, Birmingham, at about 11:00 GMT and pronounced dead at the scene.

A second women, aged 52, was found in a house next door with serious injuries after being stabbed and died shortly afterwards.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Insp Nick Barnes, from West Midlands Police, said: "It's thought the suspect and the two victims are known to each other.

"We've closed the area while forensic examinations are carried out and we've got specially trained officers supporting the families at this devastating time."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.