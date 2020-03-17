Image copyright West Midlands Rail Executive Image caption Kings Heath Station is one of the new stations which the line will serve

A passenger train has travelled a route for the first time since World War II as part of a £40m project to reopen it.

The West Midlands Railway (WMR) train from Birmingham New Street stopped at the planned sites of three new stations in Moseley, Kings Heath and Hazelwell.

The Camp Hill line has only been used by freight and through services since 1941.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said it would offer south Birmingham residents "easier and faster connections".

WMR said Monday's journey to Kings Norton brought plans to reopen the former railway line "a step closer". It is hoped the line will open in time for the city hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Mr Street, who was on board the train, said the scheme was part of his 20-year transport plans for the city and would also offer "a real alternative to the car - helping to ease congestion and improve the air we breathe".

Jonny Wiseman, from WMR, said it was an "exciting and visionary plan to transform local train services".

The project received £15m in government funding last year. Kings Heath and Hazelwell stations received planning permission last year and the application for Moseley will be "submitted imminently", WMR added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.