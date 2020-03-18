Image copyright Family handout Image caption Earl Sewell had underlying health conditions

The family of a man who died after contracting coronavirus say they are unable to register his death because they are all in self-isolation.

Earl Sewell, 72, from Handsworth Wood, Birmingham, who had underlying health conditions, died at City Hospital over the weekend.

His wife, two sons, daughter-in-laws and three-year-old granddaughter are self-isolating for 14 days.

They were told to register his death within five days, but are "stuck".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Earl Sewell with his granddaughter. His wider family are having to stay indoors

Jean Sewell said her husband of 38 years, a retired factory worker who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and emphysema, contracted the virus at home and was taken into hospital.

"The hospital were wonderful, they did let us stay with him until he passed away," she said.

"But we are now all in social isolation for 14 days."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Earl Sewell with his wife and sons. The family is urging people to look after others

Mrs Sewell, 68, said they had tried to obtain the medical certificate they would need to register his death, but had been told it could not be posted "because of the possibilities it could get into the wrong hands".

She said if they were able to receive it, they would not be able to visit a register office.

"The booklet that the hospital gave us, you’re supposed to register the death within five days," she said.

"There is just no process in place, and I know it is early days because there haven't been many deaths yet, but there needs to be something put in place.

"I am just stuck, I need help or advice."

The hospital has been contacted for comment.

Government advice on registering a death:

It must be done within five days (eight in Scotland)

A medical certificate is required (from the GP or hospital doctor)

Permission is also required from the coroner

The family is also calling on others to heed advice over the seriousness of the virus.

Earl's son, Leon, said: "We and dad would like people to not underestimate the global and UK situation, and look after each other, look after neighbours and look after old people and those in need.

"But do these things at the same time as being safe and reducing risks."

Birmingham City Council said that if the family of a deceased person has been told to self-isolate, arrangements can be made for an alternative qualified informant to collect the medical certificate and go to a register office.

"This can be another relative, someone present at the death or an administrator from the hospital," the council said.

