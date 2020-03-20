Image caption The blast destroyed the ground-floor flat in Birmingham

A man has been cleared of killing another man in an explosion in a flat.

Tobias Gordon, 32, was seriously injured the blast, which destroyed the ground-floor home in Aldersmead Road, Birmingham, in November 2014, and died a month later.

Darren Stevenson, of no fixed abode, was acquitted of manslaughter, arson and producing a class B drug, at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

The 30-year-old also suffered burns from the explosion.

