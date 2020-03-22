Image copyright Wolverhampton Wanderers FC Image caption A total of 2,300 items were distributed to health teams in the city

Wolverhampton Wanderers has donated thousands of pieces of protective equipment to health teams in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

The club and its owners Fosun have donated 2,300 items.

Medical coveralls and 1,000 N95 masks were among items distributed to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and public health teams.

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said the club would do "all it could" to support doctors and community workers.

Wolverhampton has 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The number of people who have died in the UK with coronavirus rose to 244 on Sunday, as cases topped 5,000.

The equipment was procured by Fosun Foundation, the charitable arm of the club's owners Fosun International.

It was the seventh batch of medical supplies which had been shipped to overseas regions as part of the company's Global Covid-19 Relief Programme.

Mr Shi said: "Our health and community care staff are working extremely hard to protect us against the Covid-19 outbreak, so it is so important that we do our bit to support them.

"The football may have stopped temporarily, but Wolves remains an important part of our local community, and we will fight on with the people of Wolverhampton, and do all we can to support our doctors and community workers, until we win the battle against the virus."

