Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Neil Harris was two years into a previous jail sentence when he was convicted of more offences

A jailed former dance teacher has been convicted of further sexual offences against his pupils.

Neil Harris, 74, from Tamworth, taught at a dance school in Birmingham for more than 50 years.

He was investigated after a woman approached police in 2015, and three years later, jailed for indecently assaulting four girls in the 1970s and 80s.

He has been found guilty of further offences after others came forward.

Following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, and two years into a five-year sentence, Harris was convicted on 18 March of 19 counts of indecent assault on 10 girls and one boy between the 1960s and 1990s.

'Bravery'

Harris is set to be sentenced on 7 April and remains on the sex offenders register for life.

He has also been made subject to a sexual harm prevention order, which restricts his contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Det Con Nichola Thomas, of West Midlands Police, said: "I would like to commend the bravery of the individuals who have come forward and spoken to us about their experiences of Harris.

"If they had not seen the media coverage of Harris' last trial, it's possible these crimes would never have been uncovered."

