Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The fire broke out in a flat above a restaurant

Six people had to be evacuated after a severe fire broke out at a "cannabis factory".

West Midlands Fire Service was called to the Pershore Road in Stirchley, Birmingham, in the early hours of Thursday after the fire started in a flat above a restaurant.

The road was closed at about 04:00 GMT while six fire crews tackled the blaze.

The fire service said it was a suspected cannabis factory. There were no reported injuries.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption West Midlands Fire Service said the fire broke out at a suspected cannabis factory

An aerial platform was sent to target the fire in the roof space and crews were able to prevent the blaze spreading to adjoining terraced properties.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.