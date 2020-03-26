Car crashes through house destroying Northfield kitchen
A car has crashed through the wall of a house, damaging the kitchen.
The driver fled the scene before emergency services arrived at the house in Titterstone Road Northfield, Birmingham, on Wednesday night.
The oven, kitchen units and sink were left torn from the wall by the red Ford Fiesta. No-one was injured, firefighters said.
West Midlands Fire Service said the corner of the property had to be shored up and made safe.
