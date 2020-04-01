Image copyright J D Wetherspoon PLC Image caption How the interior of the pub could look following its transformation

A plan to transform a Wetherspoon pub into a museum for the company has been approved.

City of Wolverhampton Council planners granted permission for the £7m revamp of The Moon Under Water in Lichfield Street.

The upper floors of the building will be converted into a museum and hotel.

The company had been given permission for the scheme in 2018 but expanded the plans to include the building's fourth floor.

The upper floors have been out of use since 2006 and said to be in poor condition.

Image copyright J D Wetherspoon PLC Image caption The upper floor is in a poor state

In a design and access statement, Wetherspoon PLC said further investment would "secure the viability of the business and the long term future of the building."

The company said the planned 90-room hotel and museum could create about 50 jobs.

The building is opposite the Grand Theatre, who have had plans approved to expand into the former post office next door to develop a pop-up theatre.

