Image copyright Sandwell Council Image caption Dr Ann Jaron is returning to her career in medicine

A mayor has returned to her career in medicine to help NHS staff tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Ann Jaron, Mayor of Sandwell in the West Midlands, and a former GP, only retired from the profession in August.

She said she would go wherever she was sent, which could include the temporary 500-bed hospital which is to be built in the National Exhibition Centre.

"There is plenty of need for general medical services, that's what I'm good at," she said.

The former Bearwood GP told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she had intended to return work part-time, but the present emergency had brought forward her decision.

She said: “I've been a doctor nearly 40 years so it’s what I am used to, so I don’t think its particularly courageous.

“It’s what I like doing, it‘s been my life and I am quite happy to go back with the appropriate protection.”

More than 500,000 members of the public have volunteered to help the NHS tackle the virus along with 11,000 former medics and 24,000 students.

On Sunday, Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan volunteered as a doctor and said seeing all the dedicated frontline staff was inspiring.

