Image caption Prof Peter Sinclair joined the University of Birmingham in 1994

A professor who taught David Cameron at Oxford University has died after contracting coronavirus.

Prof Peter Sinclair, 73, was the future PM's tutor when Mr Cameron studied philosophy, politics and economics at Brasenose College in the 1980s.

He joined the Economics Department at the University of Birmingham in 1994.

The Dean of the Birmingham Business School said Prof Sinclair "had endless time for colleagues and students, and was always passionate".

Prof Catherine Cassell said the emeritus professor of economics was "enthused when discussing how economics could make the world a better place".

The university said a book of condolences would be available on its website shortly.

The vice-chancellor of the university Prof Sir David Eastwood said Prof Sinclair was "widely known as David Cameron's tutor when the future prime minister was his student".

He added: "I remember Peter as someone who was wholeheartedly committed to our university, to making the experience of students better and to giving many access to, and understanding of, the discipline of economics."

Image caption David Cameron studied at Brasenose College from 1985-88

