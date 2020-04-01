Image copyright Green Lane Masjid & Community Centre Image caption There are separate marquees for volunteers to put on and take off PPE to avoid contamination

Birmingham mosques have been taking steps to make sure they can cope with funeral services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Green Lane Masjid has installed an additional cold storage facility and said it aims to be able to store 100 bodies.

Concerns about compulsory cremations was the force behind plans, said volunteer Abid Khan.

The service is for the Muslim community across the city.

Birmingham Central Mosque is also involved.

Mr Khan, from the Green Lane mosque in Small Heath, said about 40 volunteers were based there, with dozens more on stand by, and safety standards were "the gold standard of what's required".

PPE had been donated and there had been health and safety training, with the "need to mitigate risks" over Covid-19, related to those driving two private ambulances and two hearses.

He said: "All drivers wear full hazmat suits... They all wear masks, gloves, shoe covers... We've spent a long time working on the health and safety side.

"We disinfect body bags. There's a lot of disinfecting taking place."

Image copyright Green Lane Masjid & Community Centre Image caption Health and safety training has been given

Image copyright Green Lane Masjid & Community Centre Image caption Facilities have been set up outside the mosque

Accepted norms, including being with family members, washing them, shrouding them and putting them in a casket, had currently been "stripped away", he said.

The funeral prayer was now taking place at the graveside, but only six family members could be present.

He added: "This is the most important thing [volunteers have] ever had to do, to ensure loved ones are buried with the honour and dignity they deserve."

