Image copyright Google Image caption All the zoos, including Dudley, are currently closed and do not yet know how long for

A man has been charged with breaking into a zoo and "helping himself" to beer and wine from the on-site restaurant, police have said.

Officers were called to an alarm activation at Dudley Zoological Gardens on Tuesday.

They found a man in the dining area, and later charged him with burglary.

West Midlands Police said a 44-year-old suspect was further charged with contravening new legislation aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

He is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on 30 April, the force said.

Elswhere in the region, Supt Jane Bailey said, a "tiny minority" had reportedly been "flouting the Government's public safety order".

"Officers will educate anyone who is unclear what's being asked of them and encourage compliance with the Government's instruction," she said.

"Taking firmer action or enforcement will only be a last resort," she added.

