Image copyright Transport for West Midlands Image caption Trams and buses will be free for NHS staff

NHS staff will get free travel on all buses and trams in the West Midlands as they go to work during the coronavirus outbreak.

Transport for West Midlands said children of key workers travelling to school are also eligible.

Demand for public transport has fallen, the operator said, and the frequency of some services have been scaled back. But the network remains operational.

Staff just have to show their passes to be admitted on board.

Children should show their key worker letters to drivers.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: "We want to do as much as we can to support our NHS workers at this difficult time, and I am delighted that our bus companies and the Midland Metro have stepped up to offer free services.

"This is just a small way in which we can help all those people who, while many of us are safely staying at home, are going into busy hospitals to help save lives."

Ring and Ride bus services have been redeployed to act as a shuttle services for NHS workers from key transport hubs to hospital sites.

