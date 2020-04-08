Image copyright Ross Vincent Image caption Tony Iommi launched his charity auction on Monday

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is auctioning items from his personal collection to raise money to support the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

Among the items up for grabs is one of Iommi's guitars, which will be signed by the rock legend.

The money raised by the auction will go to University Hospitals Birmingham in Iommi's home city.

The 72-year-old said coronavirus was "difficult for everyone" but showed the "great work" of the NHS.

"It's horrible but in some ways it's bringing people together more and realising what we do have in this country with the NHS and the great things they do," Iommi said.

Image copyright WireImage / Getty Images Image caption Iommi was a founding member of Black Sabbath alongside Geezer Butler, Ozzy Osbourne and Bill Ward

Iommi, who is a patron of the specialist cancer ward at Heartlands Hospital, had the idea for the auction while clearing out his studio during self-isolation.

The guitar, "a lefty because I'm left-handed", has attracted nearly £4,000 in bids since the auction went live on Monday but he said he is "hoping to make a lot more on that".

Iommi is also auctioning signed collectable DVD box sets, CDs and vinyl discs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Iommi is a patron of the specialist cancer ward at Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital

University Hospitals Birmingham said it was "incredibly grateful" for Iommi's support "at this difficult time".

"The money raised will help us to support our NHS superheroes who are working tirelessly to provide care to our patients," the trust's head of fundraising, Justine Davy, said.

