Tribute to Walsall grandfather who died with Covid-19
Tributes have been paid to a community-spirited grandfather who has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
Abdul Razaq, 66, from Walsall, who died on Tuesday, has been described as a man who cared deeply about the Chuckery community where he lived for decades.
Only his closest family are expected to attend his funeral, due to lockdown measures.
Councillor Waheed Rasab, a close friend of the family, said his death was "just shocking and so heartbreaking".
"He was a good, caring and dedicated family man and was a regular prayer at Central Mosque in Selbourne Street, Walsall," Mr Rasab said.
He added that the father-of-two "really cared" about his local area and was "an irreplaceable loss to this community".
This year, Mr Razaq and his family had successfully campaigned for a one-way system along roads in the area.
Mr Rasab said his friend had been looking forward to that being introduced.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone