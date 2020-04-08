Image copyright Google Image caption The gates of Stevens Park, in Quarry Bank, have been locked

A park has closed for 48 hours after reports of "mindless" groups of people gathering and ignoring coronavirus lockdown measures.

Dudley Council said the action was taken after reports of people meeting in Stevens Park in Quarry Bank.

The gates of the park were locked on Wednesday and signs highlighting the closure have been installed.

Council leader Patrick Harley said the closure, which will be reviewed in two days, was "not taken lightly".

He said people who flout these rules by gathering in large groups "put everyone at risk".

Himley Hall and Park in the borough was recently closed following similar issues.

The local authority said other parks remained open, but urged people to follow government advice.