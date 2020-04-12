Image copyright Google Image caption A man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in Alexandra Road in Walsall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting.

A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in his abdomen in Alexandra Road, Walsall, just after 20:30 BST on Friday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which were not serious and he has since been discharged, West Midlands Police said.

A 23-year-old man remains in police custody while investigations continue.

