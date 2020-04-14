Image copyright Family photo Image caption Barry Parker was a "lovely" man who was well known among West Bromwich Albion fans

A woman whose dying father was isolated with coronavirus says kind medics treated him like "their family".

Barry Parker, 77, from West Bromwich, died at Warwick Hospital on Monday night after being in intensive care.

Shortly before his death his daughter, Wendy Skett, said being unable to be near him or her mother, Heather, was a "living nightmare".

She praised "compassionate" nurses and doctors who held his hands and spoke to him during his final hours.

Mr Parker was taken to Sandwell Hospital with breathing difficulties more than two weeks ago and was later transferred to Warwick because of demand for coronavirus treatment at the first hospital, Ms Skett said.

Image caption Wendy Skett spoke to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire from her home

Ms Skett said it was extremely difficult not being beside her father, or her mother - Mr Parker's wife of 56 years - who was alone because of the risk of the virus being passed on.

She said medical staff had held her father's hand and talked to him [as if they were his family].

Mr Parker died in hospital at about 23:30 BST on Monday.

A big fan of West Bromwich Albion, he had one grandson, Luke, and was well known as part of a group that raised thousands of pounds for Sandwell Hospital.

"It's an absolute nightmare and I don't want any other family to have to go through this," Ms Skett said.

"People must adhere to the rules and stay in. It's just a short time in their lives."

