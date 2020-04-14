Image caption About 80% of the house has been affected by the blaze

A 67-year-old woman has died in a house explosion which caused a large fire.

Paramedics were already at the property in New Street, Walsall, responding to a medical emergency when the explosion happened at about 17:20 BST on Monday.

Four other adults and a child were evacuated from the house, but the woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

West Midlands Fire Service said about 80% of the property was affected. A full investigation is being carried out to find the cause.

Image caption The woman was being treated by paramedics when the explosion happened

The ambulance crew were treating the woman when the explosion happened.

They, along with other family members, were able to get out of the house and were all assessed before being discharged at the scene.

One neighbour said he had known the family for 40 years and was "heartbroken".

Two further ambulances and five paramedic officers were sent to the scene as well as 20 firefighters.

The Health and Safety Executive are also involved in the investigation.

