Image copyright Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust Image caption Connie Titchen said she felt "very lucky that I've fought off this virus"

A 106-year-old great-grandmother, thought to be Britain's oldest patient to recover from coronavirus, has been discharged from hospital.

Connie Titchen was applauded by staff as she left Birmingham's City Hospital on Tuesday, after three weeks.

Retired shop worker Ms Titchen, from the city, was admitted in mid-March with suspected pneumonia, the hospital said.

She said: "I feel very lucky that I've fought off this virus."

In a statement released by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, Ms Titchen said she could not "wait to see" her family.

The trust said it believed Ms Titchen was Britain's oldest patient to overcome coronavirus.

Alex Jones described her grandmother as someone who bounced back from anything, adding: "She has had a really active life. She loved to dance, cycle and play golf.

"She has always cooked for herself too, although she likes a cheeky McDonald's every now and then. I haven't told her they are closed.

"I think the secret of her old age is that she is physically active and very independent.

"She had a hip operation back in December and within 30 days she was walking again."

Ms Jones added: "The care she has received at the hospital has been brilliant and I can't fault it.

"I want to thank the staff for all they have done for her during her stay."

Sister Kelly Smith, who looked after the great-grandmother of eight, said: "It's been fantastic to see Connie recover.

"She is amazing and we've been doing our best to nurse her back to health. It's nice to see patients leave our ward after having beaten this virus."