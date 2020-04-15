Image copyright Simon Fan Image caption Simon Fan has been on a ventilator for 20 days, his wife said

The wife of a bodybuilder with coronavirus who is on a ventilator in hospital has said the illness is "absolutely devastating".

Kirsty Lo said her husband Simon Fan became ill around five weeks ago and still has a high fever.

"I'm trying to be strong because I'm self-isolating, but when I think about Simon it makes it even worse," she said.

Mr Fan said the experience had taught him "health is never guaranteed".

The 47-year-old, who owns a gym, has been on a ventilator at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for the last 20 days.

"His condition has been up and down throughout the last three weeks - it's been terrifying," his wife said.

"He's still got a very high fever at just over 39 degrees."

Mr Fan developed symptoms five weeks ago including a dry cough, high fever and fatigue which left him "bed-bound", his wife said.

A few days later, he was unable to breathe and was admitted to hospital, telling his wife he thought he was going to die.

Mrs Lo said his condition has been a "real shock" to the bodybuilding community as he has been training five times a week for more than 30 years.

Image copyright Kirsty Lo Image caption Mrs Lo said her husband's illness has shocked the bodybuilding community

"The fact that someone so fit, young and healthy has tested positive and been on a ventilator is absolutely devastating," Mrs Lo said.

Sharing an image of himself in hospital on social media, Mr Fan said: "If there's anything you can take from this is that your health is never guaranteed."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk