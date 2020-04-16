Image copyright Sue Essery Image caption Sue Essery questioned how her father could be deemed "medically fit" by hospital staff

An elderly man who tested positive for coronavirus has been moved into a care home against his family's wishes, his daughter said.

Bob Dunbar, 87, was in hospital with pneumonia when he contracted Covid-19, but was still deemed medically fit to move, Sue Essery said.

"We feel he has been written off, they just wanted his bed," she explained.

Walsall Council, which referred Mr Dunbar to the home, said it would not comment on individual cases.

Mrs Essery, 54, said she promised her late mother Mr Dunbar would never go into a home, but social services "took that out of [her] hands" when he was moved into Parklands Court Nursing Home in Bloxwich, on 8 April.

Before he was moved Mr Dunbar, of Aldridge, had been receiving treatment at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield.

Mr Dunbar previously lived in his own bungalow and was visited by carers six times a day. Mrs Essery said it has not been made clear to her as to why this could not continue.

She stressed however, that she was pleased with the care the home was providing for her father.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust is yet to comment.

But, as Mr Dunbar was deemed "medically fit" by medics, he was discharged to the home the day after his family were informed, Mrs Essery added.

"How can you be medically fit when you have COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), respiratory pneumonia, just had a peg-feed fitted and tested positive for coronavirus?" she asked.

Image copyright Sue Essery Image caption Bob Dunbar was discharged from hospital into a care home despite testing positive for coronavirus

"Mom would be turning in her grave if she knew," Mrs Essery added.

"But the home have been fantastic to dad and us as a family, we just can't believe he was discharged in such a condition," she said.

A Parklands Court Nursing Home spokesman said they did not comment on the details of individual residents.

Image copyright Sue Essery Image caption Sue Essery said she feels like her father has been "written off" by authorities

