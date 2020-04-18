Man charged over Northfield house blaze
A man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life after a fire gutted large parts of a home.
David White, 34, is also accused of breaking into the home in Northfield, Birmingham, on Monday.
"A woman and two children managed to escape the property unhurt before flames gutted large parts of the building," West Midlands Police said.
Mr White is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later on Saturday.
Mr White, of Oaklands, Northfield, also faces battery assault charges against a woman and child and one count of aggravated vehicle taking, police added.
He was charged on Friday evening over the fire which happened in Farren Road.
Officers arrested Mr White at an address in Rubery on Thursday.
A 41-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation while inquires continue.
