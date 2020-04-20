Image copyright Mark Summers Image caption Mark Summers' family helped him with the requests and messages during the live stream

Thousands of people have watched an Elvis performer from the West Midlands raise more than £13,000 for the NHS by singing requests from his front room.

Mark Summers said he was "humbled" by the thank you messages and support from those watching his three-hour live stream.

"Elvis's music is so powerful it brings all age groups together," he said.

Sir Cliff Richard and Olympic diver Tom Daley, who are big Elvis fans, were among the stars who backed the event.

The event, which was streamed on Facebook on Saturday evening, and its recording have had 75,000 viewings.

The funds, which are also being raised through auctioning donated items, will go towards NHS Charities Together.

Image copyright Mark Summers Image caption Mark Summers has performed around the world as Elvis

Mr Summers, from Halesowen, who has been an Elvis tribute act for 14 years, had hoped to boost the £5,000 he raised through a similar event earlier this month.

On Saturday, he sang classics such as Suspicious Minds, Don't Be Cruel and Always on my Mind to people watching from around the world - including in Thailand and Dubai.

"It was an incredible response. There were families watching and dancing and kids giving their £2 pocket money," he said.

"I had so many messages from NHS staff and some were streaming it live on the wards."

Image copyright Mark Summers Image caption The event was streamed on Mr Summers' Facebook page and on Elvis United Live

Before singing, he admitted being nervous and told viewers he was wearing "a nice Elvis shirt, black flares and slippers" as he did not think the King wore "jumpsuits or leathers" when relaxing at home.

Mr Summers included a message from Sir Cliff in the show in which he wished him luck and said: "The NHS is the greatest, Elvis was the greatest, they go really well together."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk