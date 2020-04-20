Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The trust said fabric and patterns would be supplied to anyone with a sewing machine who was willing to help

An NHS trust has appealed for the public to sew personal protective equipment for staff.

Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust posted on social media on Friday asking for gowns which it said were "urgently needed".

They had hoped for 50 gowns but have so far been sent more than 500, a spokesman said,

The trust said the response had shown "strong community spirit" and that people were "rallying round".

"We're very grateful for this response and the strong community spirit it shows," the spokesman added.

"Keeping our staff safe is a top priority, it's gratifying that people from across the same communities we work hard to keep safe and healthy day-in, day-out, are rallying round us to help achieve that."

The original appeal, posted on Facebook, had amassed nearly 2,000 shares by Monday, and was also posted on Twitter.

According to official advice, anyone who comes into close contact with those who may have coronavirus should wear protection, though the type of PPE required depends on the level of risk.

Another trust, Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, also took to social media to thank donors for creating uniform wash bags for its workers.

It comes as the chief executive of NHS Providers said there was "no doubt" some hospital trusts already had gown shortages.

Public Health England changed its advice on Friday to allow the NHS to reuse gowns if stock was running low.

