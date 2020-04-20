Image copyright Google Image caption West Bromwich Albion said they were "more than happy" to open the doors "to enable this vital service to be safely conducted"

West Bromwich Albion's stadium is to be used for temporary maternity clinics, allowing expectant mothers to avoid hospital visits.

The Championship club will open up suites in its East Stand from Monday for antenatal and postnatal care.

The appointment-only facility will be for women who are 24 weeks onwards.

Three clinics will be held Monday to Friday between 09:00 and 17:00 BST, Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said.

Clinics at The Hawthorns will be staffed by 10 midwives and three support workers.

Helen Hurst, director of midwifery at the trust, said it wanted to provide "an alternative space for women" and was "really grateful" to the club.

She said: "Women are slightly anxious about coming to hospital in the current climate, so we wanted to find a safe space away from the hospital."

Ms Hurst said the space would be "as safe as the services that are currently provided by our midwives within the community, and in GP clinics".

Image copyright Google Image caption Albion will provide free space in East Stand suites

Albion chief executive Mark Jenkins said: "We are more than happy to open the doors to The Hawthorns to enable this vital service to be safely conducted.

"It is another example of how the club can help within our community during the pandemic, something we are determined to continue to do.

"And we like to think you are never too young to join the Albion family."

