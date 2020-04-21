Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ch Supt Phil Dolby was rushed to hospital after falling ill last month

A senior West Midlands Police officer has left hospital after undergoing intensive care treatment for coronavirus.

Ch Supt Phil Dolby fell ill in March and was taken to hospital in an ambulance after his symptoms worsened.

He said he had suffered "frightening episodes of breathlessness and dizziness".

But after 13 days on a ventilator, he has been discharged on Tuesday and reunited with his family.

In a tweet, Mr Dolby, who is in charge of the force's criminal justice services, said he had received "a lovely send off" from NHS staff.

He had posted a video showing his surroundings in his isolation ward when he was first admitted to hospital

The force said on 11 April he had been taken off his ventilator and was awake.

Mr Dolby tweeted a day later that he "cried like a girl" when he was allowed to see some visitors through a window.

He has received numerous messages from colleagues and well-wishers during his time in intensive care and plenty more now he has been discharged.

