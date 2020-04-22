Wolverhampton murder inquiry: Two arrests after body found
A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after he reported the death of a man at a flat.
A 39-year-old victim was found with significant injuries at the property on Tettenhall Road in Wolverhampton on Tuesday morning.
The 27-year-old suspect has been detained along with a 33-year-old woman, who has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.
West Midlands Police said the deceased man's family is being supported.
Det Insp Laura Harrison said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation."
She appealed for people who were in the area after 20:00 GMT on Monday to come forward.
