A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after he reported the death of a man at a flat.

A 39-year-old victim was found with significant injuries at the property on Tettenhall Road in Wolverhampton on Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old suspect has been detained along with a 33-year-old woman, who has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Police said the deceased man's family is being supported.

Det Insp Laura Harrison said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation."

She appealed for people who were in the area after 20:00 GMT on Monday to come forward.

