Two people have been charged with murder after a man was found beaten to death at a flat.

Artura Busma, 39, was discovered by police at the property on Tettenhall Road, in Wolverhampton, on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have charged Simon Wilkins, 27, and 33-year-old Jodie Rafferty, who live at separate addresses on Tettenhall Road.

They are due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court later.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Busma had suffered significant blunt force trauma to his head and body.

His wife remembered him as "a wonderful person, a loving husband and a great dad to our sons".

"He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts," she said.

The crime scene is still cordoned off while forensic experts examine the flat, West Midlands Police said, and detectives are continuing to appeal for information.

