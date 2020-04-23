These are external links and will open in a new window
An artist known for satirical collages depicting Phil Mitchell and Cilla Black in chaotic, dystopian scenarios has unveiled the "pinnacle" of his creations.
Cold War Steve's latest work - an homage to his hometown of Birmingham - features a glittering cast of local luminaries set against a 19th Century cityscape.
The piece, Benny's Babbies, takes it name from the handyman in much-mourned motel soap opera Crossroads.
His oversized visage can be seen looming over the crowd below.
Steve, real name Christopher Spencer, said the assembled cast, which includes Malala Yousafzai, veteran light entertainer Bob Carolgees and comedian Joe Lycett, was a "massive celebration of the diversity of the city".
He had been due to unveil "a massive gilt-framed" version at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery (BMAG), after being approached by curators.
But while it remains closed amid the coronavirus lockdown, Benny's Babbies will, like the works which propelled Cold War Steve to worldwide renown, be available to view online.