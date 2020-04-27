Image caption The new £200,000 Community Initiatives Fund has been launched by West Midlands PCC David Jamieson

A £200,000 fund has been started, after "a surge in voluntary and community activity to help vulnerable people" during the coronavirus pandemic.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson made the cash available to groups to help overcome social effects of isolation.

It will be funded from money allocated from items seized from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The fund comes into effect on 4 May for six months.

Deputy West Midlands PCC Waheed Saleem, said he wanted to hear from people about how they provide "new solutions" to reach the vulnerable and how they protect them from threats and harm.

Mr Saleem stated he also wanted to know how they could be supported.

"This really is a wonderful way to say 'thank you' in a practical way to all those people who are rapidly responding and organising in new ways to connect with each other within their communities.

"This includes online, providing practical and spiritual support, and using local supply chains."

Each year the West Midlands PCC invites local community groups to bid for a grant from the existing Active Citizens Fund, money that must go into community projects and cannot be spent on recruiting police officers.

The new £200,000 Community Initiatives Fund temporarily replaces the Active Citizens Fund.

Ch Supt Sally Bourner, who leads for West Midlands Police on active citizenship, said it would be the force's job to make sure people were made "fully aware" of available funding.

