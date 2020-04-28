Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch

Two teenagers have been charged over an attack in which a boy was stabbed in the back.

The victim, 16, suffered was attacked in Chapelhouse Road, Solihull, on Sunday.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

Tobias Hollingsworth, 18, and Connor Sheedy, 19, both of Kingshurst, have been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court later.

Mr Sheedy was also injured in the incident, police confirmed.

A 14-year-old boy who was also arrested in connection to the disorder has been bailed and is due to return for more questioning next month, officers added.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

