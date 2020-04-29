Image copyright Family handout Image caption Karl Gallagher, from Smethwick, leaves behind a daughter

A teenager has been accused of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed at a West Midlands shopping centre.

Tyrell Harris, 19, is accused of killing Karl Gallagher, 31, who died at the West Cross centre in Smethwick on Sunday.

Mr Harris, from Helvellyn Way, West Bromwich, is due before Wolverhampton magistrates on Thursday.

Three other men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail while investigations continue.

Three men held on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released pending investigation, as has a man arrested on suspicion of obstructing police.

Mr Gallagher, from Smethwick, who died from a single stab wound to the chest, leaves behind a daughter.

His family was being supported by specially trained officers, West Midlands Police said.

