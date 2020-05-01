Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Drivers have been urged to avoid Heartlands Parkway in the city due to the smoke

A large blaze has been burning for several hours at a scrap yard in Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire Service said it had five crews at the Shredmet site on Aston Church Road, Nechells, from about 08:15 BST.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the area and is affecting visibility.

Fire station commander Lee Baker tweeted a video of the fire, adding they expected to be there most of the day.

The premises was the site of a fatal wall collapse in July 2016 in which five men died.

No criminal prosecutions have been brought and an inquest in 2018 recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

The Health and Safety Executive is continuing to investigate.