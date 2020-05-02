Image copyright Family handout Image caption Karl Gallagher, 31, leaves behind a daughter

A fifth man has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at a shopping centre.

Karl Gallagher, 31, died of a stab wound to the chest outside the West Cross centre in Smethwick, West Midlands, on Sunday.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on bail.

Tyrell Harris, 19, of Helvellyn Way, West Bromwich, was previously charged with murder and has appeared in court.

Three other men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail while investigations continue.

