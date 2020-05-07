Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the premises smelt of "fresh smoke" and "it was clear that alcohol had been consumed on the premises" LDRS reported

A pub's licence has been suspended after a group of drinkers were found flouting lockdown rules inside.

Police saw patrons leaving the Bricklayers Arms in Birmingham on 2 May and found others inside, including a 64-year-old man "worse for wear".

The city council suspended its license, branding the pub's disregard of the rules a "flagrant public nuisance".

Owners Admiral Taverns did not oppose the suspension, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Birmingham City Council's licensing committee heard police found drinkers in the pub as well as alcohol in pint glasses after receiving several reports the pub was open.

All venues such as restaurants, nightclubs and cinemas, were told to close by the government on 20 March to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

The licensing committee also said the pub's premises supervisor had to be removed as she was found to be responsible for "the decision to defy the lockdown in order to trade as usual".

The pub's license suspension will be reviewed at a full hearing on 1 June.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk