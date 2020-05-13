Image copyright Google Image caption The Express & Star headquarters in Queen Street, Wolverhampton

A regional newspaper publisher is consulting with staff over redundancies due to the impact of Covid-19.

The Midland News Association, publisher of the Express & Star and Shropshire Star, said the pandemic had "severely affected" its advertising revenue.

It said it is consulting with staff as it reviews its free publications.

Print managing director Graeme Clifford said the review was taking place as the company looks to secure a "sustainable future".

MNA's heritage dates back to the 1880s, and it is now Britain's largest independent regional news publisher.

It publishes the paid-for Express & Star and Shropshire Star, and a number of weekly publications across the West Midlands, Shropshire and Mid Wales.

It said as well as advertising revenue being affected, forecasts suggest difficult trading conditions will continue throughout the year.

'Serve our readers'

Mr Clifford said: "The review of our portfolio could, regrettably, lead to redundancies as we look to secure a sustainable future for the company in these unprecedented circumstances.

"Our priority is to support members of staff whose roles are potentially affected by the changes and, while we are in consultation, it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.

"In the meantime, we will continue to focus on our core titles, including the Express & Star and Shropshire Star, to ensure that we continue to serve our loyal readers and advertisers both in print and online."

The newspaper industry has been hit by the pandemic and last month BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan wrote it was "hard to overstate the impact of coronavirus on the sector".

