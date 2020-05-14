Image caption Peter George fell into a coma on 28 March

A West Bromwich Albion fan fought back from a coma after contracting Covid-19, when messages of support from his beloved club were played to him.

Peter George ended up in intensive care at Worcester Royal Hospital last month.

With her husband unresponsive, Teresa George contacted the club and received video messages from manager Slaven Bilic and some players.

She said when they were played to her husband, along with the club's musical anthems, he began moving.

He is now recovering at home after his ordeal.

Image copyright West Bromwich Albion Image caption Baggies boss Slaven Bilic sent a video message for Mr George

As Mr George's conditions worsened, his family said they were only able to speak to the 65-year-old on the phone before he was moved to intensive care, where he went into a coma on 28 March.

"He was very poorly, we nearly lost him," Mrs George said.

But knowing what the Baggies mean to her husband, on 8 April she asked the club for messages of support and drew on songs associated with the club.

"He told me once, he listened to the Albion music when they run on to the pitch and he feels his whole body lights up because he's so excited to see them, so I got my son to play it to him... and he moved," she said.

The club responded by sending messages from former players Chris Brunt and "Super Bob" Taylor, along with one from current manager Bilic which were played to him.

Staff also played The Liquidator, Insomnia by Faithless and Football's Coming Home which, Mrs George said, led her husband to "start kicking his legs".

"Then the following night, Slaven's message and more messages followed from the former players... and the nurses had to restrain him because his arms were going," she said.

"I think he thought he was at a football match."

Skip Twitter post by @WbaFormer Recently retired Jimmy Morrison and 68 Cup Winner John Kaye have today taken on the role of leaving a message for season ticket holder Peter in his battle against Covid19. pic.twitter.com/s3BSIUdpqs — WBA Former Players (@WbaFormer) April 20, 2020 Report

Mr George soon recovered enough to leave hospital and is now at home concentrating on getting fully better

"I've got my man back in one piece, a little bit weak but in one piece," Mrs George said.

Thanking the club for its support, she added: "It's just been amazing and they are a family and we're a part of that family... they've made us feel like that."

Image copyright Peter George Image caption Peter George was moved out of intensive care after coming out of a coma

