Coronavirus: Winged health worker sculpture a 'thank you' to NHS
A sculptor has built a model of a winged healthcare worker from chicken wire and mesh as a "thank you" to NHS staff.
Luke Perry, from Cradley Heath, Sandwell, sculpted "Wings and Scrubs" using only what was available to him in his family's chain-making factory.
The sculpture has been installed in Lightwoods Park in Bearwood.
"People want to thank the people that care for them," Mr Perry said. "This was my way of giving them a voice."
Mr Perry worked with Sandwell Council to install the 4m-high artwork beside the A456 commuter route into Birmingham, where it has proved popular with passing motorists.
"There's people honking all the time as they go up this road," Mr Perry said.
"Everyone is so grateful to the NHS and the care workers, and all of our key workers, and you can see that."
He was inspired to create the "monument" to front-line staff after speaking to friends in the health service who he said were losing friends themselves.
Mr Perry creates his works in a chain-making factory that has been in his family since 1910.
"So, with the materials that we had in the factory - just bare-bones bits of steel and chicken wire and mesh - I came up with this concept," he said.
With the roadside location, the artist said he hopes key workers "can see that we are thanking them".
The temporary sculpture will hopefully be on display until September, he said.
- LOCKDOWN UPDATE: What's changing, where?
- SCHOOLS: When will children be returning?
- EXERCISE: What are the guidelines on getting out?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- AIR TRAVELLERS: The new quarantine rules
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: Tracking the pandemic
- RECOVERY: How long does it take to get better?
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk