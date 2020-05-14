Image copyright Family handout Image caption Waseem Ramzan, 36, was one of the men killed

Six more people have been charged in connection with an investigation into the fatal shooting by crossbow of two men in the aftermath of a cannabis factory robbery.

Khuzaimah Douglas and Waseem Ramzan died on 20 February in Brierley Hill, Dudley.

Three men have been charged with their murders on Pensnett Road.

A further six men have now been charged with burglary offences.

Theo Bailey, 28, from Victoria Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, is charged with aggravated burglary along with Troy Parkins, 25, from Claughton Road, Dudley, who faces two counts.

Omari Beckford, 25, from Jones House, Walsall, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and a further charge of the same offence in relation to another case, West Midlands Police said.

All three were remanded in custody by magistrates on Tuesday to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 10 June.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Khuzaimah Douglas, 19, was the second man who died in the crossbow shooting

Amir Naisiri, 22, from Swinford Road, Selly Oak, Birmingham, and Jason Kavanagh, 20, from Swinford Road in Weoley Castle, Birmingham, are accused of conspiring to commit aggravated burglary.

They were released by Wolverhampton magistrates on conditional bail on Wednesday to appear at the same court on 10 June.

Godfree Mbugoniwia, 22, from Brunswick Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, is charged with the same offence, and an additional charge of it in relation to a series of incidents across the West Midlands in December last year, police said.

He was due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday.

Four men were charged earlier this year with conspiracy to burgle the property in question.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk