Image caption Alan Campbell had worked at West Midlands Ambulance Service, formerly Staffordshire Ambulance Service, for approximately 22 years

A paramedic who exposed himself to a colleague, groped others and made sexual comments has been struck off.

Alan Campbell, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, was found to have harassed seven colleagues.

A tribunal panel described his behaviour as "predatory", Finding his fitness to practise impaired,

Mr Campbell, who faced more than 30 allegations of inappropriate behaviour, had worked for the service for 22 years.

A report by the Health & Care Professions (HCPTS) Tribunal Service said Mr Campbell had worked most recently as a clinical support desk paramedic based at the emergency operations centre, assisting assessors who answered emergency 999 calls.

The tribunal heard an initial complaint was made against Mr Campbell in 2018 which led to seven other colleagues coming forward during the investigation.

He was also found to have pushed a colleague to the floor of an ambulance and simulated sex with her as well as, on another occasion, unzipping her uniform to the waist.

In its findings, the HCPTS said Mr Campbell had shown "no evidence of remediation, insight, or remorse, despite having been given ample opportunity in which to do so".

"The risk that the registrant will repeat his misconduct is very high, given the pattern of similar behaviour over an extended period of time in relation to such a substantial number of colleagues," it added.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said it welcomed the outcome of the hearing.

"Cases of assault or harassment are completely abhorrent; where allegations are made, the trust will investigate swiftly and take whatever appropriate action is needed to protect staff and the public," a statement said.

