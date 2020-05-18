Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Donna Selvey pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer

A woman who spat at a police officer and suggested she may have Covid-19 has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Donna Selvey, 33, of Birmingham, was in Oldbury custody block, when she became verbally abusive and complained of back pain, West Midlands Police said.

The force said an officer was speaking to her through the hatch, when she spat in the PC's face and shouted "drop dead of coronavirus".

Selvey, from Evelyn Road, Sparkhill, admitted assaulting an officer.

She was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, for the assault on 29 March.

