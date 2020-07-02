Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dave Thompson became the force's chief constable in 2016

The head of West Midlands Police ended up in one of Birmingham's canals while recovering knives thrown in during a chase.

Chief Constable Dave Thompson shared a photo of his discarded police uniform on Twitter, saying "...tonight I had a little swim".

West Midlands Police said he had joined the Ladywood neighbourhood team on patrol when they received reports a 16-year-old was being robbed.

Three boys have been arrested.

The victim was robbed at knifepoint in Summerfield Park, Birmingham on Wednesday at about 19:10 BST.

Image copyright Dave Thompson Image caption Chief Constable Dave Thompson shared the image of his discarded police uniform on his Twitter account

The force said officers chased the suspects and a bag was thrown into the canal off Northbrook Street before they were caught and detained.

"As the Chief Constable retrieved the bag he fell into the water, but was quickly helped out by officers," it added.

A lock knife was found on the ground and two kitchen knives were discovered inside the bag, police added.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Two others boys, aged 13 and 14, have been detained on suspicion of robbery and all remain in custody for questioning.

The 16-year-old victim was left shaken but not injured and his own bag, which was taken in the robbery and contained personal belongings, was retrieved.

