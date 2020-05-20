Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keelan Wilson, 15, died in hospital after being found with stab wounds

A further arrest has been made by police investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Wolverhampton.

Keelan Wilson was found with stab wounds following reports of a disorder in Merry Hill in May 2018.

Three men charged with his murder have already been remanded in custody ahead of a trial this year.

A 19-year-old man has now been arrested by West Midlands Police and is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

