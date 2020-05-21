Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Paramedic taken to hospital after tunnel car fire

About 50 cars were trapped inside a tunnel after a car caught fire.

A paramedic was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation while helping people trapped by the blaze in the Queensway tunnel in Birmingham at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a crew was not far behind when the fire happened.

They requested help from the fire service before checking on the driver of the car.

Image copyright Dean Heeley Image caption Smoke was seen coming from the tunnel

Image caption Fire crews accounted for all the people in the tunnel

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was assessed at the scene but was unhurt and was discharged.

"The paramedic, also in his 20s, was assessed by the crew of the second ambulance and was taken to Heartlands Hospital as a precaution but was later discharged."

West Midlands Fire Service said by about 20:00 the tunnel was "fully vented" and clear of smoke.

"Crews searched both ends of tunnel and all persons accounted for," the service tweeted.

