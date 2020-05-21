Image copyright Walsall Council Image caption The sinkhole appeared on Thursday afternoon

An "absolutely huge" sinkhole, believed to have been caused by a collapsed sewer, has appeared on a road in the West Midlands.

Councillor Matt Ward said he had earlier reported that Stafford Street in Walsall appeared to be "sinking".

Mr Ward said: "It looks like a meteor out of space has hit it."

West Midlands Network warned of "major disruption" and said a diversion was in place. Engineers from Severn Trent Water are expected at the site later.

Image copyright Matt Ward Image caption Mr Ward reported the dip in the road earlier

The councillor said: "It's absolutely huge. At about quarter to 10 this morning I drove down the road and the car went down a dip, it had bellowed in on itself.

"Thankfully no one has been injured, but if it had happened at a time when the roads were busier there's no doubt a car would have gone into it."

Mr Ward said the road is one of the main routes from Bloxwich into the town and the hole spanned much of the width of the road.

